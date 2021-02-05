The independent cinema platform Filmocracy Foundation will launch a script mentoring programme from February 21, according to a press release. The mentorship “is spearheaded by a team of experienced filmmakers and scriptwriters with tested methodologies for script mentoring”, the press statement said. “Each project will be allocated mentors who would have a one to one connect with the filmmaker, working on flexible timelines… The mentorship doesn’t just stop at the script level. The mentors, with their varied experience in filmmaking, can help the filmmaker through the production well into post production.”

The Thrissur-based Filmocracy Foundation has supported 19 projects since its inception three years ago, including the feature films Vasanthi, Vith and Sayahnangalil Chila Manushyar and the short films Frayed Lines, Rosa Lima, Atheetham and Mundan, according to the press statement. Details are available on the website www.filmocracy.in or on 98951-29378. Writers can also email programme director Unni Vijayan at unnivijayan@gmail.com.