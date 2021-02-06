Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, who spent close to 70 years in cinema, theatre and television, died on Friday. He was 91.

Plummer’s credits include The Sound of Music, The Fall of the Roman Empire, The Man Who Would be King, Murder By Decree, A Beautiful Mind, The Insider, Inside Man, All The Money in The World and Knives Out. He won awards for his movies, plays, and television series, and is the oldest person to date to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Beginners (2010). He was 82 at the time.

Born in Toronto, Plummer began his career on the stage, often playing Shakespearean characters. His first film role was in Sidney Lumet’s Stage Struck in 1958. The musical The Sound of Music (1965), co-starring Julie Andrews, made Plummer a global star.

We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer’s passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.♥️ pic.twitter.com/hDV3q1opzJ — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) February 5, 2021

Julie Andrews said told the PA news agency, “The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humour and fun we shared through the years.”

Play Christopher Plummer and Julie Andrews revisit The Sound of Music.

Here are some clips from some of Plummer’s most well-regarded roles.

As Georg Von Trapp, the father of a brood who falls for their governess in The Sound of Music (1965).

Play The Sound of Music (1965).

As Sherlock Holmes in Murder By Decree (1979).

Play Murder By Decree (1979).

As the Klingon general Chang in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991).

Play Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991).

A banker with a terrible secret in Spike Lee’s Inside Man (2006).

Play Inside Man (2006).

As the voice of Charles Muntz in the animated film Up.

Play Up (2009).

In Mike Mills’s Beginners, Plummer plays a septuagenarian who comes out to his son.

Play Beginners (2010).

Plummer replaced the disgraced actor Kevin Spacey in Ridley Scott’s All The Money in The World. He plays the industrialist J Paul Getty, who refuses to pay a ransom to his grandson’s kidnappers.

Play All The Money in The World (2017).

As the mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (2019).