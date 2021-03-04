The makers of the popular web series Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story will collaborate once again on another show centred on the exploits of counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi. The series is tentatively titled Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi, a press release stated. The show, directed by Hansal Mehta, is based on Reporter Ki Diary by journalist Sanjay Singh.

Telgi, a commerce graduate, was convicted for running a fake stamp paper racket whose turnover reportedly ran into hundreds of crores. He died from physical ailments in Bengaluru in 2017. He was 56.

The series is being produced by Applause Entertainment and StudioNEXT and will be streamed on SonyLIV. “Applause has roped in the talented Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his contribution to the Marathi film industry, to write and develop the story along with author Sanjay Singh,” the press release stated.

“Scam 1992 has helped established a solid ground for the ‘Scam’ franchise where we aim to tell stories about the various scams that our country has witnessed, the people behind it, their motivations and machinations,” Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said in a press statement. “The success of Scam 1992 endorsed our belief about the audiences’ interest in such stories.”

Applause Entertainment has also commissioned a series on the businessman Ramalinga Raju, who was convicted in 2015 of embezzling thousands of crores of rupees from his company Satyam Computer Services. Nagesh Kukunoor will steer the show, which is based on Kingshuk Nag’s The Double Life of Ramalinga Raju – The Story of India’s Biggest Corporate Fraud. This series too is headed for SonyLiv.

