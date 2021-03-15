David Fincher’s Mank headed the list of nominations for the Oscars this year. Fincher’s period film, about the making of the classic Citizen Kane, bagged 10 nominations, followed by six each for Nomadland, Minari, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The announcements across the 23 categories were made by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas from London through a virtual event on Monday. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on April 25.

Two women will compete in the Best Director category for the first time ever: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman. Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his performance as a jazz musician in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Here is the complete list of nominations.

Best Picture

Nomadland, produced by Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloe Zhao.

The Father, produced by David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne.

Judas and the Black Messiah, produced by Shaka King, Charles D King and Ryan Coogler.

Mank, produced by Cean Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski.

Minari, produced by Christina Oh.

Promising Young Woman, produced by Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara.

Sound of Metal, produced by Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, produced by Marc Platt and Stuart Besser.

Play Mank (2020).

Directing

Mank, David Fincher.

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg.

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung.

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao.

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell.

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao.

Play Nomadland (2020).

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Minari, written by Lee Isaac Chung.

Judas and the Black Messiah, screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas.

Promising Young Woman, written by Emerald Fennell.

Sound of Metal, screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, written by Aaron Sorkin.

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern; story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer and Nina Pedrad.

The Father, screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller.

Nomadland, written for the screen by Chloe Zhao.

One Night in Miami, screenplay by Kemp Powers.

The White Tiger, written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani.

Play The White Tiger (2020).

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday.

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman.

Frances McDormand, Nomadland.

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman.

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal.

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Anthony Hopkins, The Father.

Gary Oldman, Mank.

Steven Yeun, Minari.

Play Sound of Metal (2020).

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy.

Olivia Colman, The Father.

Amanda Seyfried, Mank.

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal.

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah.

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night In Miami.

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah.

Play Minari (2020).

Cinematography

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt.

Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt.

News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski.

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards.

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael.

Film Editing

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao.

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos.

Promising Young Woman, Frederic Thoraval.

Sound of Metal, Mikkel EG Nielsen.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten.

Play Judas And The Black Messiah (2021).

Sound

Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh.

Greyhound, Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman.

Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin.

News of the World, Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett.

Soul, Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker.

Production Design

The Father, production design Peter Francis, set Decoration Cathy Featherstone.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, production design Mark Ricker, set decoration Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton.

Mank, production design Donald Graham Burt, set decoration Jan Pascale.

News of the World, production design David Crank, set decoration Elizabeth Keenan.

Tenet, production design Nathan Crowley, set decoration Kathy Lucas.

Play News of the World (2020).

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox.

The Midnight Sky, Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins.

Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram.

The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez.

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher.

Play Love and Monsters (2021).

Costume Design

Emma, Alexandra Byrne.

Mank, Trish Summerville.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth.

Mulan, Bina Daigeler.

Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini.

Make Up and Hair Styling

Emma, Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze.

Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson.

Mank, Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff.

Pinocchio, Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti.

Play Hillbilly Elegy (2020).

Music (Original Score)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank.

James Newton Howard, News of the World.

Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods.

Emile Mosseri, Minari.

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul.

Music (Original Song)

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah, music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas.

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7, music by Daniel Pemberton, lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite.

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, music and lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Goransson.

Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead, music by Diane Warren, lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini.

Speak Now, One Night in Miami, music and lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth.

Play Speak Now, One Night In Miami (2020).

International Feature Film



Another Round, Denmark.

Better Days, Hong Kong.

Collective, Romania.

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia.

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Live Action Short Film

Doug Roland, Feeling Through.

Elvira Lind, The Letter Room.

Farah Nabulsi, The Present.

Travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe, Two Distant Strangers.

Tomer Shushan, White Eye.

Play Another Round (2020).

Documentary Feature

Collective, Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana.

Crip Camp, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder.

The Mole Agent, Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibanez.

My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster.

Time, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn.

Documentary Short Subject

Collete, Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard.

A Concerto is a Conversation, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers.

Do Not Split, Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook.

Hunger Ward, Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman.

A Love Song for Latasha, Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan.

Play Collective (2019).

Animated Feature Film



Soul, Pete Docter and Dana Murray.

Wolfwalkers, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants.

Onward, Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae.

Over the Moon, Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou.

A Shaun and the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley.

Animated Short Film

Burrow, Madeline Sharafian.

Genius Loci, Adrien Merigeau, Nicolas Pleskof.

If Anything Happens I Love You, Michael Govier, Will McCormack.

Opera, Erick Oh.

Yes-People, Gisli Darri Halldorsson.