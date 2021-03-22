The Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham won top honours at the 67th National Film Awards announced in Delhi on Monday. Priyadarshan’s action adventure, which stars Mohanlal as the legendary seafarer who led his navy against the invading Portuguese, was named Best Feature Film.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also picked up awards in two other categories. The movie is scheduled to be released on May 13.

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was named Best Director for Bahattar Hoorain, which looks at Islamist fundamentalism. Kangana Ranaut was named Best Actress for both Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The Best Actor award was shared by Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran.

The awards were given to films across Indian languages completed in 2019. The event was supposed to have been held in May 2020, but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The winners were picked by juries selected by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Among the films that won awards in more than one category were Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files, Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey, Sameer Vidhwans’s Anandi Gopal, Mathukutty Xavier’s Helen, Kaushik Ganguly’s Jyeshthoputro, Srijit Mukerji’s Gumnaami, and the documentary Wild Karnataka.

Here is the complete list of winners.

Feature Film Categories

Best Feature Film

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam), Priyadarshan.

Special mentions: Sajin Babu’s Biriyaani (Malayalam), Prakash Deka’s Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Naveen Deshaboina’s Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Abhijeet Mohan Warang’s Picasso (Marathi).

Best Director

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi).

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration

Taj Mahal, Niyaz Mujawar.

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Maharshi, Vamshi Paidipally.

Best Film on Social Issues

Anandi Gopal, Sameer Vidhwans.

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director

Helen (Malayalam), Mathukutty Xavier.

Best Actress

Kangana Ranaut for Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (both Hindi).

Best Actor

Shared between Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi) and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil).

Best Supporting Actress

Pallavi Joshi, The Tashkent Files (Hindi).

Best Supporting Actor

Vijay Sethupathi, Super Deluxe (Tamil).

Best Original Screenplay

Kaushik Ganguly, Jyeshthoputro (Bengali).

Best Adapted Screenplay

Srijit Mukerji, Gumnaami (Bengali)

Best Dialogue Writer

Vivek Agnihotri, The Tashkent Files (Hindi).

Best Cinematography

Girish Gangadharan, Jallikattu (Malayalam).

Best Editing

Navin Nooli, Jersey (Telugu).

Best Production Design

Sunil Nigvekar and Nilesh Wagh, Anandi Gopal (Marathi).

Best Costume Designer

Sujit Sudhakaran and V Sai, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam).

Best Special Effects

Siddharth Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam).

Best Action Direction

Vikram Mor, Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada).

Best Make-up

Ranjith Ambady, Helen (Malayalam).

Best Choreography

Raju Sundaram, Maharshi (Telugu).

Best Audiography (Location Sound)

Debajit Gayan, Iewduh (Khasi).

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of FInal Mixed Track)

Resul Pookutty, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil).

Best Music Direction: Songs

D Imman, Viswasam (Tamil).

Best Music Direction: Background Score

Prabuddha Banerjee, Jyeshthoputro (Bengali).

Best Lyrics

Prabha Varma, Aarodum Parayuka, Kolaambi (Malayalam).

Best Female Playback Singer

Savani Ravindra, song Raan Petla from Bardo (Marathi),

Best Male Playback Singer

B Praak, Teri Mitti from Kesari (Hindi).

Best Child Artist

Naga Vishal, KD (Tamil).

Best Malayalam Film

Kalla Nottam, Rahul Riji Nair.

Best Tamil Film

Asuran, Vetri Maaran.

Best Telugu Film

Jersey, Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Best Marathi Film

Bardo, Bhimrao Mude.

Best Kannada Film

Akshi, Manoj Kumar.

Best Hindi Film

Chhichhore, Nitish Tiwari.

Best Konkani Film

Kaajro, Nitin Bhaskar.

Best Bengali Film

Gumnaami, Srijit Mukerji.

Best Assamese Film

Ronuwa Who Never Surrender, Chandra Mudoi.

Best Tulu Film

Pingara, Preetham Shetty.

Best Paniya Film

Kenjira, Manoj Kana.

Best Khasi Film

Iewduh, Pradip Kurbah.

Best Mishing Film

Anu Ruwad, Dilip Kumar Dole.

Best Haryanvi Film

Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti, Rajesh Babbar.

Best Chattisgarhi Film

Bhulan The Maze, Manoj Verma.

Best Punjabi Film

Rab Da Radio 2, Sharan Art.

Best Odia Film

Shared by Sala Budhar Badla by Sabyasachi Mohapatra and Kalira Atita by Nila Madhab Panda.

Best Manipuri Film

Eigi Kona, Bobby Wahengbam and Maipaksana Haorongbam.

Non-Feature Film Categories

Best Non-Feature Film

An Engineered Dream (Hindi), Hemant Gaba.

Best Direction

Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria.

Best Cinematography

Savita Singh, Sonsi (Hindi).

Best Editing

Arjun Gourisaria, Shut Up Sona.

Best Audiography

Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya, Radha (Musical).

Best On-Location Sound Recordist

Saptarshi Sarkar, Rahas (Hindi)

Best Short Fiction Film

Custody (Hindi/English), Ambika Pandit.

Best Film on Social Issues

Farha Khatun’s Holy Rights (Hindi) and Sudipta Kundu’s Ladli (Hindi).

Best Environment Film

The Stork Saviours, Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi.

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director

Khisa (Marathi), Raj Pritam More.

Best Art and Culture Film

Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia), Ashutosh Pattnaik.

Best Biographical Film

Elephants Do Remember (English), Swati Pandey, Viplove Rai Bhatia and Manohar Singh Bisht.

Best Ethnographic Film

Charan-Atva (The Essence of Being a Nomad), Gujarati.

Special Jury Award

Small Scale Societies (English).

Best Animation Film

Radha (Musical), Bimal Poddar.

Best Narration

Wild Karnataka, David Attenborough.

Best Film on Family Values

Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam), Shravan Venugopal.

Best Investigative Film

Jakkal, Vivek Wagh.

Best Exploration Film

Wild Karnataka (English), Amoghavarsha J S, Kalyan Varma, Sharath Champati, Vijay Mohan Raj.

Best Education Film

Apples and Oranges (English).

Best Promotional Film

The Shower (Hindi), Bauddhayan Mukherji.

Best Book on Cinema

A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri.

Special mentions: Cinema Paharana Manus by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava by PR Ramadasa Naidu.

Best Film Critic

Sohini Chattopadhyay.

Most film-friendly state

Sikkim.