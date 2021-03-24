Streaming ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ S2 trailer: Zakir Khan’s Ronny contests an election The cast includes Kumar Varun, Sunny Hinduja, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap. On Amazon Prime Video from March 26. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 | Amazon Prime Video Play Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2 (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2 Zakir Khan Amazon Prime Video