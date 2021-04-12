Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland continued its winning streak in the run-up to the Oscars, winning top honours at the BAFTA Film Awards over the weekend. The awards were given out by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Saturday and Sunday in a virtual ceremony.

Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand as a widowed woman who juggles temporary work with a van-dwelling existence, won for Best Film, Best Director, Best Leading Actress and Best Cinematography. Thirty-nine-year-old Zhao, who is from China, is only the second woman to win in the directing category at the BAFTAs.

“We would like to dedicate this award to the nomadic community who so generously welcomed us into their lives,” Zhao said in her acceptance speech.

The Best Leading Actor award went to Anthony Hopkins for playing a person with dementia in Florian Zeller’s The Father. The movie also won the Best Adapted Screenplay prize.

Promising Young Woman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Sound Of Metal picked up two awards each. Yuh-Jung Youn won the Best Supporting Actress prize for Minari, while Daniel Kaluuya was named Best Supporting Actor award for Judas And The Black Messiah.

“Maybe I can express my deep condolence for your Duke of Edinburgh… Thank you so much for this award,” Yuh-Jung Youn said, paying tribute to Prince Phillip. She added, “Every award is meaningful but this one, especially recognised by British people, known as very snobbish people, and they approve me as a good actress so I’m very, very privileged and happy.”

The BAFTA Fellowship for outstanding and exceptional contribution to film had been previously awarded to Ang Lee. Actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke was honoured for his outstanding British contribution to cinema.

Here is the complete list of winners.

Best Film

Nomadland.

Also nominated: The Father, The Mauritanian, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland.

Also nominated:

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round.

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth.

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari.

Jasmila Zbanic, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks.

Best Leading Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland.

Also nominated:

Bukky Bakray, Rocks.

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version.

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman.

Wunmi Mosaku, His House.

Alfre Woodward, Clemency.

Best Leading Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father.

Also nominated:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal.

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger.

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round.

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian.

Best Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman.

Also nominated:

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round.

Jack Fincher, Mank.

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks.

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father.

Also nominated:

Moira Buffini, The Dig.

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian.

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland.

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger.

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari.

Also nominated:

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses.

Kosar Ali, Rocks.

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Domonique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah.

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines.

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah.

Also nominated:

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses.

Alan Kim, Minari,

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami…

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods.

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal.

Best Film not in the English Language

Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round (Denmark).

Also nominated:

Dear Comrades!, Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov (Russia).

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly (France).

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh (United States of America).

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Zbanic, Damir Ibrahimovich (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Outstanding British Film

Promising Young Woman.

Also nominated: Calm With Horses, The Dig, The Father, His House, Limbo, The Mauritanian, Mogul Mowgli, Rocks and Saint Maud.

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Remi Weekes, His House.

Also nominated:

Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont], Limbo.

Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham], Moffie.

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers), Rocks.

Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell], Saint Maud.

Best Animated Film

Soul, Pete Docter and Kemp Powers.

Also nominated:

Onward, Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae.

Wolfwalkers, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young.

Best Documentary

My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

Also nominated:

Collective, Alexander Nanau.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey.

The Dissident, Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen.

The Social Dilemma, Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes.

Best Original Score

Soul, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Trent Reznor.

Also nominated:

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank.

Emile Mosseri, Minari.

James Newton Howard, News of the World.

Anthony Willis, Promising Young Woman.

Best Cinematography

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland.

Also nominated:

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah.

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank.

Alwin H Kuchler, The Mauritanian.

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World.

Production Design

Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, Mank.

Also nominated:

Maria Djurkovic and Tatiana Macdonald, The Dig.

Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone, The Father.

David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan, News Of The World.

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Rebecca.

Best Editing

Mikkel EG Nielsen, Sound of Metal.

Also nominated:

Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father.

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland.

Frederic Thoraval, Promising Young Woman.

Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Sound

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes and Michelle Couttolenc, Sound Of Metal.

Also nominated:

Beau Borders, Christian P Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw and David Wyman, Greyhound.

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett and Oliver Tarney, News Of The World.

Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers and M Wolf Snyder, Nomadland.

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce and David Parker, Soul.

Special Visual Effects

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson and Andrew Lockley, Tenet.

Also nominated:

Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness and Sebastian Von Overheidt, Greyhound.

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence and David Watkins, The Midnight Sky.

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands and Seth Maury, Mulan.

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis and Greg Fisher, The One And Only Ivan.

Casting

Lucy Pardee, Rocks.

Also nominated:

Shaheen Baig, Calm With Horses.

Alexa L Fogel, Judas And The Black Messiah.

Julia Kim, Minari.

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu and Mary Vernieu, Promising Young Woman.

Costume Design

Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Also nominated:

Michael O’Connor, Ammonite.

Alice Babidge, The Dig.

Alexandra Byrne, Emma.

Trish Summerville, Mank.

Make Up & Hair

Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera and Mia Neal, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Also nominated:

Jenny Shircore, The Dig.

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash and Matthew Mungle, Hillbilly Elegy.

Kimberley Spiteri and Gigi Williams, Mank.

Mark Coulier, Pinocchio.

British Short Animation

The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill and Laura Duncalf.

Also nominated:

The Fire Next Time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang and Kerry Jade Kolbe.

The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald and Brid Arnstein.

British Short Film

The Present, Farah Nabulsi.

Also nominated:

Eyelash, Jesse Lewis Reece and Ike Newman.

Lizard, Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel and Wale Davies.

Lucky Break, John Addis and Rami Sarras Pantoja

Miss Curvy, Ghada Eldemellawy.

Rising Star

Bukky Bakray.

Also nominated:

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, Ṣọpe Dirisu, Conrad Khan.