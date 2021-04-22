Movie trailers ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ trailer: Salman Khan wages a war on drugs Also starring Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. Out on May 13 in cinemas and on streaming and direct-to-home platforms. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021) | Salman Khan Films/Zee Studios Play Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Salman Khan Disha Patani Read Comments