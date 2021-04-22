Movie trailers Watch: ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is a sequel to the previous two movies The eighth edition in the Conjuring Universe franchise stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. The release date is set for June 4. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) | Warner Bros Play The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Vera Farmiga Patrick Wilson