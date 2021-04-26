Oscars 2021 live blog: ‘Nomadland’ is named Best Picture, Frances McDormand wins Best Actress
Chloe Zhao also won the Directing award for ‘Nomadland’.
Live updates
The 93rd Academy Awards are being given out at a hybrid ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday morning for Indian viewers).
David Fincher’s Mank is this year’s most nominated film, with mentions in 10 categories, including Best Picture, Directing and Actor in a Leading Role. Nomadland, Minari, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7 have six nominations each.
Here are the winners as they are announced.
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Won
Promising Young Woman, written by Emerald Fennell.
Fennell’s directorial debut is an audacious examination of justice for sexual crimes. Carey Mulligan plays Cassie, a medical school dropout who embarks on a mission to avenge the rape of death of her college friend.
Also nominated
Minari, written by Lee Isaac Chung.
Judas and the Black Messiah, screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas.
Sound of Metal, screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance.
The Trial of the Chicago 7, written by Aaron Sorkin.
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Won
The Father, screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller.
Read our review of The Father here.
Also nominated
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern; story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer and Nina Pedrad.
Nomadland, written for the screen by Chloe Zhao.
One Night in Miami, screenplay by Kemp Powers.
The White Tiger, written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani.
International Feature Film
Won
Another Round, Denmark.
Here’s what we thought of Another Round.
Also nominated
Better Days, Hong Kong.
Collective, Romania.
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia.
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Won
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah.
Daniel Kaluuya is mesmerising as Fred Hampton, the leader of the radical Black Panthers Party who fearlessly fights for justice for African-Americans. Read our review here.
Also nominated
Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal.
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7.
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night In Miami.
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah.
Make Up and Hair Styling
Won
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson.
The adaptation of the stage musical uses a recording session in the 1920s to look at the marginalisation of African Americans by the music industry.
Also nominated
Emma, Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze.
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney.
Mank, Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff.
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti.
Costume Design
Won
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth.
Also nominated
Mulan, Bina Daigeler.
Emma, Alexandra Byrne.
Mank, Trish Summerville.
Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini.
Directing
Won
Nomadland, Chloe Zhao.
She is only the second woman to win in this category after Kathryn Bigelow (for The Hurt Locker). Zhao said in her acceptance speech, “This is for anyone who has the faith and courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each another.”
Read our review of Nomadland here.
Also nominated
Mank, David Fincher.
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg.
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung.
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell.
Sound
Won
Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh.
Our own Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty tells us why Sound of Metal is so special. Read the interview here.
Also nominated
Greyhound, Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman.
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin.
News of the World, Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett.
Soul, Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker.
Animated Feature Film
Won
Soul, Pete Docter and Dana Murray.
Jazz, the afterlife, and resurrection: read our review of Soul here.
Also nominated
Wolfwalkers, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants.
Onward, Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae.
Over the Moon, Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou.
A Shaun and the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley.
Animated Short Film
Won
If Anything Happens I Love You, Michael Govier, Will McCormack.
Also nominated
Burrow, Madeline Sharafian.
Genius Loci, Adrien Merigeau, Nicolas Pleskof.
Opera, Erick Oh.
Yes-People, Gisli Darri Halldorsson.
Documentary Short Subject
Won
Collete, Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard.
Also nominated
A Concerto is a Conversation, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers.
Do Not Split, Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook.
Hunger Ward, Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman.
A Love Song for Latasha, Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan.
Live Action Short Film
Won
Travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe, Two Distant Strangers.
Also nominated
Doug Roland, Feeling Through.
Elvira Lind, The Letter Room.
Farah Nabulsi, The Present.
Tomer Shushan, White Eye.
Visual Effects
Won
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher.
Also nominated
Love and Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox.
The Midnight Sky, Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins.
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram.
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez.
Documentary Feature
Won
My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster.
Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed’s documentary follows the unusual relationship between a filmmaker and a female octopus. The film has an Indian connection: NDTV veteran and nature documentary filmmaker Swati Thiyagarajan is the production manager and one of the associate producers. It’s available in India on Netflix.
Also nominated
Collective, Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana.
Crip Camp, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder.
The Mole Agent, Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibanez.
Time, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn.
Actress in a Supporting Role
Won
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari.
In Lee Isaac Chung’s 1980s-set movie about South Korean immigrants in America, Yuh-Jung Youn plays a feisty grandmother. She is the first Korean woman to win in this category. Read our review here.
Also nominated
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy.
Olivia Colman, The Father.
Amanda Seyfried, Mank.
Production Design
Won
Mank, production design Donald Graham Burt, set decoration Jan Pascale.
Also nominated
The Father, production design Peter Francis, set Decoration Cathy Featherstone.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, production design Mark Ricker, set decoration Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton.
News of the World, production design David Crank, set decoration Elizabeth Keenan.
Tenet, production design Nathan Crowley, set decoration Kathy Lucas.
Cinematography
Won
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt.
David Fincher’s Mank revisits the making of Citizen Kane.
Also nominated
Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt.
News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski.
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards.
The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael.
Film Editing
Won
Sound of Metal, Mikkel EG Nielsen.
Also nominated
Nomadland, Chloe Zhao.
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos.
Promising Young Woman, Frederic Thoraval.
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten.
Music (Original Score)
Won
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul.
Also nominated
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank.
James Newton Howard, News of the World.
Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods.
Emile Mosseri, Minari.
Music (Original Song)
Won
Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah, music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas.
Also nominated
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7, music by Daniel Pemberton, lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite.
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, music and lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Goransson.
Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead, music by Diane Warren, lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini.
Speak Now, One Night in Miami, music and lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth.
Best Picture
Won
Nomadland, produced by Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloe Zhao.
Also nominated
The Father, produced by David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne.
Judas and the Black Messiah, produced by Shaka King, Charles D King and Ryan Coogler.
Mank, produced by Cean Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski.
Minari, produced by Christina Oh.
Promising Young Woman, produced by Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara.
Sound of Metal, produced by Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche.
The Trial of the Chicago 7, produced by Marc Platt and Stuart Besser.
Actress in a Leading Role
Won
Frances McDormand, Nomadland.
Also nominated
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday.
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman.
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman.
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal.
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Anthony Hopkins, The Father.
Gary Oldman, Mank.
Steven Yeun, Minari.
