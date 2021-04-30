Renowned cinematographer and director KV Anand died early on Friday morning following a heart attack in Chennai. He was 54.

Karimanal Venkatesan Anand’s credits as a director include the Suriya starrers Ayan and Maattrraan, the Dhanush-led Anegan and the political drama Ko. He worked mostly in Tamil cinema, but began his career as a cinematographer with Malayalam director Priyadarshan’s Thenmavin Kombath in 1994. Anand won a National Film Award for his work on the blockbuster comedy.

Incredibly shocked and saddened... his work from the very beginning in thenmavin kombatthu directly influenced my love for cinema as a child, and shaped who I became today... My heart is heavy as I pray his soul rests in peace. #RIPKVAnand sir pic.twitter.com/BqF6a1TEIn — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) April 30, 2021

A former news photographer, Anand shot the Tamil hits Kadhal Desam and Nerukku Ner. Anand’s association with the director Shankar yielded Mudhalvan, Boys and the monster hit Sivaji, starring Rajinikanth.

Absolutely shocked. My heart feels so heavy... painful.Just can’t digest..I lost a very dear friend K.V a wonderful cinematographer, and a brilliant director.This loss can never be compensated. I will miss you my dear friend.R.I.P🙏My deepest condolences to his family and friends — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 30, 2021

In 2005, Anand directed his first feature, Kana Kandean. Ayan, a 2009 crime thriller starring Suriya, was a huge success, as was the political drama Ko (2011), starring Jiiva. Anand collaborated with Suriya again in Maattrraan and Kaappaan. In Anand’s reincarnation drama Anegan, Dhanush played four roles.

Right from reverse film processing, using neon lights, shuffling frame rates in real-time, time slicing, filming in Super 35, finishing in digital intermediate, delivering in 4k, redefining dynamics of zoom lensing & what not?



KV Sir's contribution to Indian Cinema is immense. — T.S.Suresh (@editorsuresh) April 30, 2021

unfortunate and extremely shock to hear this devastating News. RIP my friend KV Anand. #SunNews #TimesofIndia — Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) April 30, 2021

A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 30, 2021

Shocked and shattered to know the demise of KV Anand Sir.. No words to describe what I feel.. May his soul Rest In Peace.. Prayers to his family

Gone too soon! — Jiiva (@JiivaOfficial) April 30, 2021

Whatta shocking news to wake up to. Unbelievable. My deepest condolences to the family and friends. #RIPKVAnand saar — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 30, 2021