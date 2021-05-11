Movie trailers ‘Stillwater’ trailer: Matt Damon plays a father trying to free his daughter ‘Spotlight’ director Tom McCarthy’s film will be released on July 30. The cast includes Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin and Deanna Dunagan. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Matt Damon in Stillwater (2021) | Focus Features Play Stillwater (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Stillwater Matt Damon Abigail Breslin Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments