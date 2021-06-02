Movie trailers Watch: Trailer of ‘Sherni’, starring Vidya Balan as a forest officer, is out Amit Masurkar’s film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The cast includes Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Vidya Balan in Sherni (2021) | Abundantia Entertainment/T-Series/Amazon Prime Video Play Sherni (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sherni Amit Masurkar Vidya Balan Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments