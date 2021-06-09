Movie trailers ‘The Last Mercenary’ trailer: Jean-Claude Van Damme plays a secret agent in action comedy David Charhon’s French film will be streamed on Netflix on July 30. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jean-Claude Van Damme in The Last Mercenary (2021) | Netflix Play The Last Mercenary (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jean-Claude Van Damme The Last Mercenary Netflix Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments