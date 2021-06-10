Movie trailers Watch: In ‘Free Guy’, Ryan Reynolds is a player in an open-world video game Shawn Levy’s comedy also stars Jodie Comer, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. In cinemas in the US on August 13. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy (2021) | 20th Century Studios Play Free Guy (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Free Guy Ryan Reynolds Shawn Levy Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments