Movie trailers 'The 8th Night' trailer: In Korean thriller, exorcists race against time to defeat a demon Kim Tae-hyung's movie stars Lee Sung-min, Park Hae-joon, Kim Yoo-jung and Nam Da-reum. Out on Netflix on July 2. Scroll Staff An hour ago