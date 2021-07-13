Around the Web Watch: People cross river on half-destroyed bridge as torrents rage over it in Uttarakhand The Amlawa river in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand almost washed away this bridge. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | People trying to cross Amlawa River via a temporary bridge, which was damaged due to heavy rainfall, in Dehradun district#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/sg7L17nPEA— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand Rain flood