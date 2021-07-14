Around the Web Watch: Journalists in Georgia interrupt government press briefing to protest killing of colleague Georgian TV cameraman Lekso Lashkarava died after he was attacked by anti-LGBT protestors. Scroll Staff An hour ago Journalists interrupt Government press briefing with protest Journalists demand PM Irakli #Garibashvili's resignation over the death of journalist Aleksandre #Lashkarava and mass violence of July 5 which they say he incited with the morning statement on that day#TbilisiPogrom pic.twitter.com/SlrYfSI2WH— Formula NEWS | English (@FormulaGe) July 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Journalism Europe Read Comments