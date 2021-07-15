Around the Web Watch: Goa’s Dudh Sagar waterfall turns into spectacle of white water after the rains The four-tiered waterfall on the Mandovi River in Goa is among the tallest in India. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago Dudhsagar Water fall Goa. pic.twitter.com/vzpOdvTMTs— Sanjay S. Naik. 🇮🇳 (@sanjaynaik78) July 12, 2021 Dudhsagar Waterfalls, Goa pic.twitter.com/MYEn09R6Mc— Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) July 8, 2021 #Dudhsagar Falls located on the #Mandovi River in #Goa pic.twitter.com/yxr7g3Uzop— Shil (@SimplyShil) July 11, 2021 Rains in western India have turned the Dudh Sagar falls on the Mahadayi river in Goa into a spectacular sight. The falls are in the southern part of Goa. They are clearly visible from the rail line passing nearby. The rail line connects Goa with Bengaluru.https://t.co/fnM2BBJOg1 pic.twitter.com/OamqJ8R8Ot— The Hindu (@the_hindu) July 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Goa Monsoon