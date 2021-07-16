Around the Web ‘Hope we are able to lower the tone’: UK minister tells MP speaking about racism to ‘stop shouting’ ‘Again, she's trying to shout at me,’ Home Office minister Victoria Atkins said about Labour MP Zarah Sultana during a debate on racism. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Zarah quotes the Prime Minister’s own racist words, and the Minister tells her to lower her tone and accuses her of shouting at her? What a world we live in. pic.twitter.com/hcUWUkk7j7— Samayya (@sigmalphabet) July 14, 2021 When I confronted Tory minister Victoria Atkins with Boris Johnson's racism – calling black people "piccaninnies" & Muslim women "letterboxes" – she said it's "extraordinary" to accuse him of racism.Some news for Vicky: He's racist.The only extraordinary thing is denying it.— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) July 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United Kingdom Racism Read Comments