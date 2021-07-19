Around the Web Watch: Trinamool Congress members cycle to Parliament to protest against fuel price hike On day one of the Monsoon session in New Delhi. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Watch| #TMC MPs reached Parliament on cycle today to protest against Petrol, Diesel, LPG price hike. pic.twitter.com/UFhCu7BJMh— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 19, 2021 #WATCH | Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs cycled to the Parliament today in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/4NE72QhNjp— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Trinamool Congress Parliament petrol Read Comments