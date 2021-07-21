Viral Video Watch: China rolls out superfast train that can reach speeds as high as 600 kmph The maglev train developed by the state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation is considered the world’s fastest train. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The world's first 600km/h high-speed maglev train made public debut in Qingdao ystd! Its system is self-developed by #China and is a cutting-edge scientific & technological achievement in rail transit worldwide! pic.twitter.com/sSQOZm4lbO— Ambassador Deng Xijun (@China2ASEAN) July 20, 2021 China unveiled a maglev train capable of a top speed of 372 mph (600 kph), the state media said. At maximum speed, it would only take 2.5 hours to travel from Beijing to Shanghai, a journey that takes 3 hours by plane https://t.co/Tz7zTu7mHD pic.twitter.com/tSAbs019QG— Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021 On July 20, the world's first 600 km/h high-speed maglev transportation system was successfully launched in Qingdao, China. With the designed top speed of 600 km/h, this domestically developed system makes the maglev train currently the fastest ground vehicle available globally. pic.twitter.com/aUcoRiCrim— FANG Qiu (@AmbFangQiu) July 20, 2021 It's incredible! My God, 600km/h, this is a land aircraft😲😲😲. Today, the China's homemade maglev train rolled off the assembly line in Qingdao.Maybe five years later, we can take the commercial version of it. pic.twitter.com/cuywEgHYLW— Sharing travel (@lsjngs) July 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China Train Read Comments