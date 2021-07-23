Around the Web How badly have the floods affected Chiplun in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra? Watch these scenes Visuals from Chiplun show a large part of the town submerged. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Monsoon Mayhem in Maharashtra#chiplun , #ratnagiri flooded! #चिपळूण pic.twitter.com/R3U3noxz4w— Purva Chitnis (@ChitnisPurva) July 22, 2021 Scary!!! Chiplun City ( Ratnagiri Dist ) pic.twitter.com/fpLg7CYbfi— Danish (@DanishKh4n) July 22, 2021 #MaharashtraRains IAF helicopters called for rescue operations in #Chiplun #Khed towns of #Ratnagiri district#chiplunflood #RatnagiriFlood pic.twitter.com/w3yGF8eu4o— Manoj Khandekar (@manojkhandekar) July 23, 2021 The naval FRTs being deployed in the flood affected areas to provide assistance in #Raigad and #Ratnagiri districts.#MahaFloods@ddsahyadrinews @airnewsalerts @MahaDGIPR pic.twitter.com/69XKA6UUU9— PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) July 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Flood Maharashtra Read Comments