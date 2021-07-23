Viral Video Watch: Dogs walk the red carpet, pose for photographers, at premiere of film about rescued dogs ‘Gump: The Dog that Taught People to Live’ is based on a book by Filip Rozek. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Four-legged stars ruled the red carpet at a Czech premiere of a movie about rescued dogs, based on a surprise hit book whose stories have helped finance a new shelter for fellow canines 🐕 pic.twitter.com/bXFfTO1xcE— Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs Animals films Read Comments