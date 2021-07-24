Around the Web Watch: UK MP Dawn Butler says in Parliament PM Boris Johnson has lied repeatedly ‘This has been one big experiment for this corrupt, authoritarian, racism enabling government,’ the Labour MP said before being ejected from Parliament. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago I have been thrown out of Parliament for saying what we all know: Boris Johnson has lied to the House of Commons and the country over and over again.But I’ve got news for the Tories, I will never stop speaking truth to power! pic.twitter.com/JtBdhOSXuY— Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) July 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United Kingdom Parliament Read Comments