Watch: Heavy rains bring out a crocodile to the streets of Sangli, Maharashtra The water of the Krishna river has risen dangerously. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago #WATCH | Maharashtra: A crocodile seen on the roads of Sangli district after the water level of Krishna river rose following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/qJVvrFMJxe— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021