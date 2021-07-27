Around the Web Watch: Near-stampede at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh leaves many injured The orderly flow of devotees at the temple was disrupted by VIP visits, local reports said. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago Crazy visuals-Stampede like situation at one of the 12 Jyotrilinga of lord Shiva, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain. Thousands of devotees thronged to the temple on the first Monday of Sawan. Crowd can be seen jostling and pushing each other @ndtv @ndtvindia @GargiRawat pic.twitter.com/dliQiN1LsS— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Stampede Temple Read Comments