Viral Video Caught on camera: Driver rams into two-wheeler in reckless hit-and-run on Salem-Coimbatore highway Both the riders on the two-wheelers were flung off the vehicle. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Shocking accident caused by reckless driving caught on camera at Salem - Coimbatore highway.. pic.twitter.com/qDak73f02z— Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) July 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu Accident Read Comments