Around the Web Watch: Violent hailstorm damages vehicles, injures people in northern Italy The climate crisis continues. Scroll Staff An hour ago Hail storm damaged many cars today in Italy on A1 highway near #Parma https://t.co/JmDIHTdDwu pic.twitter.com/19r3YMlhKV— Giuseppe Locatelli (@locatellicharts) July 26, 2021 🇮🇹 Hail storm near Parma in the North of Italy this afternoon. ~ That would definitely spoil your pizza party. pic.twitter.com/jg6l4R9maj— PiQ (@PriapusIQ) July 26, 2021 Play Impressive hail storm currently ongoing in northern Italy.Looking like meteorites fall pic.twitter.com/qSlw4VULic— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Climate crisis Italy Read Comments