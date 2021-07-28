Viral Video Watch: Hundreds of monkeys have terrifying fight on street of Thai city, cause traffic jam The two big groups of monkeys were seen charging at each other in Phra Kan Shrine, Lopburi – a popular tourist destination. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Fight club! 🐒 Monkeys in Lopburi are at war with each other again. A shortage of food offerings from tourists is said to be the reason the crab-eating macaques have been seen brawling in recent times. #Thailand #Lopburi #Monkeys pic.twitter.com/3Sewoc4g1X— Globe - Bangkok’s News + Lifestyle (@GlobeBangkok) July 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Thailand Monkeys Read Comments