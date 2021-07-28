Around the Web Watch: Cloudburst causes flash flood in Lahaul district of Himachal Pradesh The cloudburst flooded the Tozing Nullah and washed away tents of labourers, reports said. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago #HimachalPradesh...an incident of #cloudburst has occurred on Tozing nallah in sub division Lahaul. In this incident 2 persons missing and 2 persons are injured and one car and one JCB has been washed away along with few tents in the region. pic.twitter.com/YyMcydk8nU— Sarupma Sharma (@SarupmaSharma) July 27, 2021 #HeavyRains #cloudburstOne person was killed, another person injured, and 9 people went missing after flash flood in #Lahaul Spiti#HimachalPradesh @ChaudharyParvez Video pic.twitter.com/aKunfUTq6f— Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 28, 2021 #HimachalPradesh: Cloudburst occurred on Tozing nallah in sub division #Lahaul. @ITBP_official Rescue team has been dispatched towards the site of incidence pic.twitter.com/fpryB7RxjD— DD News (@DDNewslive) July 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Flash flood Cloudburst Himachal Pradesh Read Comments