Viral Video Watch: Viral video of Pakistan minister rowing a boat that isn't moving sparks memes, jokes online

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, who posted this video from his farmhouse 'Freedom House' on all of his social media channels, is the Minister for Interior.

Scroll Staff
2 hours ago

https://t.co/Tc0IG0n2DJ pic.twitter.com/HWJo4jhI8Y— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 24, 2021

Me when I am asked to perform the tasks written on my CV but have no idea about them in real https://t.co/NCXrAMwS02— Waqas Gul (@Gul5Waqas) July 25, 2021

Sheikh rasheed explained the Govt performance by rowing a boat. @Wabbasi007 https://t.co/bgOBBuHRw9— منیب احمد (@moneebahmad001) July 24, 2021

Yar someone really pushed the Boat so Sheikh Rasheed ki video sai bn jaye 🤣pic.twitter.com/y8kWAZgCeB— bisCOOT (@iffiViews) July 24, 2021

Pakistani rower aka Sheikh Rashid gets gold medal in Rowing. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/qBIwGiullY— King of Riyasat-E-Pudina (@RiyasatPudina) July 25, 2021

When she leaves you in the middle of friend zone https://t.co/DdPSbvasJj— Waqas Ali Khan (@WAKhan_) July 25, 2021

Interior minister on his way to free Kashmir.. pic.twitter.com/4DOI2qG35b— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 24, 2021

Sequel of Cast Away starring Sheikh Rasheed https://t.co/VTu4bBL0X7— A+ (@_iamthelegend_) July 25, 2021