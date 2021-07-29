Viral Video Watch: Baby rhino loves his warm milk, mud baths, and soothing belly rubs Apollo, the orphaned black rhino, an endangered species, lives in Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. Scroll Staff An hour ago Orphaned black rhino Apollo loves his creature comforts: A warm bottle of milk, a luxuriating mud bath and a soothing belly rub from his loving Keepers. Learn more about how we are caring for this endangered individual: https://t.co/pGVBqa1a0F pic.twitter.com/g6flKhfDdF— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Africa Animals Read Comments