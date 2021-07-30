Viral Video Watch: Commissioner’s dog goes missing in Gujranwala, Pakistan, auto rickshaws go on search After Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman’s German Shepherd went missing, viral videos showed a rickshaw with a mounted speaker asking people to return the dog. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago *Kutta ghoom hogaya* Gujranwala Commissioner's pet dog goes missing, state machinery is utilitised, including speaker announcements on rickshaws to recover the dog. pic.twitter.com/FcUV6qRHvo— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Pakistan Read Comments