Around the Web Watch: Rare spell of intense snowfall strikes southern Brazil for the first time in decades

A fierce cold snap led to snowfall in Brazil in an unusual wintry phenomenon. The last time a blizzard hit Brazil was in 1957, according to USA today.

Scroll Staff
2 hours ago

HISTORIC: Snow in Brazil....you heard me right! H-A-A-R-P in full swing. pic.twitter.com/fTphm8CYCx— 🖤⚔️Destiny⚔️🖤 (@RN_Destiny) July 29, 2021

Intense Antarctic cold is racing through South America right now, widespread frost with some snow observed all the way into southern Brazil.Coffee prices are surging as the cold threatens production. pic.twitter.com/KcokCx3Gv4— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) July 29, 2021

In southern Brazil, snow fell in 13 cities, in some areas there was hail, on the street down to -8.❄️❄️❄️ It looks beautiful, but the death of coffee plantations from frosts will lead to an increase in world coffee prices. ☕📈 pic.twitter.com/HrbvWPQKuD— Kilroy_Nikolay (@KilroyNikolay) July 29, 2021

Watch an unusual snowfall in Brazil pic.twitter.com/HS48JtfvVl— Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2021

This is a bit freaky. Snow in Brazil pic.twitter.com/EPt3acvoSp— Dan Ⓥ (@nderssonD) July 29, 2021

"I am 62 years old and had never seen the snow."Rare wintry showers bring snowfall to Brazil. https://t.co/EAhrTWPhaW pic.twitter.com/CIDCpbXtbh— ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2021

Snow falling tonight in 13 cities in Brazil, crazy weather pic.twitter.com/cQXlIZrXmD— Marcelo Teixeira (@tx_marcelo) July 29, 2021

A severe cold wave reached Brazil this Wednesday bringing snow and negative temperatures in the southern region of the country: pic.twitter.com/4sdRdK8vhW— Nathália Urban (@UrbanNathalia) July 28, 2021

Brazil: An intense outbreak of cold air penetrates the south of Brazil with "unusual" snow. pic.twitter.com/6uV1XjCUzO— Eli 🦅 🇮🇹 🇺🇸🇷🇺 (@solagimma) July 29, 2021