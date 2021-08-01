Around the Web Watch: Deadly floods, landslides devastate Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, displacing thousands More than 21,000 refugees have been affected so far, and nearly 4,000 shelters have been damaged or destroyed. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago At least six Rohingya refugees have died after heavy monsoon rains hit Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar. UNHCR is supporting the government-led effort to provide assistance to those affected. pic.twitter.com/bL7RdNdiEQ— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) July 31, 2021 This morning #Rohingya 🇲🇲 #refugees Jamal and Bashir shared with us the destructive impact recent #monsoon floods had on them and the rapid recovery response in the camps.ISCG Principal Coordinator @_arjunjain shot this home-made video from his visit. pic.twitter.com/YFVfXJs939— Rohingya Response (@Rohingya_ISCG) July 31, 2021 These floods pose great risks to families in Cox’s Bazar and #Rohingya camps. The risks are there, and increase with every hour, every inch of rain. Reports of small breaks in the rain today but not for long. 📸 from WFP engineers with SMEP pic.twitter.com/Cuef6qKlkh— Brook duBois (@BrookduBois) July 28, 2021 Thousands of Rohingya refugees lost their homes again — this time to flash floods and landslides that hit their camps in Bangladesh, killing several people. pic.twitter.com/mPS4kL2lI7— DW News (@dwnews) July 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bangladesh Floods Rohingya Read Comments