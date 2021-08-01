Viral Video ‘Truffle, truffle, truffle’: Here’s why this plate of french fries in New York City is worth $200 This extravagant dish also holds the Guinness world record for the most expensive french fries. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ICYMI: New York City’s $200 french fries are the world's most expensive and the dish is the restaurant’s 10th Guinness World Record https://t.co/fiu0FNmoXa pic.twitter.com/IjnjGGFTaX— Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video World records