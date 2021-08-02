Around the Web Watch: Protestors in Tokyo chant ‘No More Olympics’ as Covid-19 cases in Japan spike Coronavirus cases in Japan have risen sharply since the Olympic games started in Tokyo. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Around 15 protesters gathered in downtown Tokyo on Friday to protest the Olympic Games and the International Olympic Committee because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the country. pic.twitter.com/2uvFEqwpql— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 30, 2021 Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Tokyo demanding the #Tokyo2020 Games be canceled. The demonstration comes a day after COVID-19 cases in Japan's capital hit a record high pic.twitter.com/t1kFoVVVhx— Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Olympics Covid-19 Read Comments