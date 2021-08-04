Viral Video Watch: Cat interrupts baseball game in Yankee Stadium, security personnel struggle to catch it ‘Look at this thing go – it’s faster than anybody on the Yankees!’ an announcer said. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Yankee Stadium security chases a cat around the field for nearly four minutes and never gets its hands on what might be the most elusive animal that ever lived pic.twitter.com/w2HR4H3HaW— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Cats Read Comments