Around the Web Watch: California's massive wildfire erupts again, sending towering plumes of smoke Northern California's Dixie Fire, which has been burning for more than three weeks, has forced the evacuation of around 15,000 people. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play The "explosive growth" of the Dixie Fire in northern California forced 15,000 people to evacuate as firefighters braced for more hot, dry weather across the state pic.twitter.com/vc7e62AvnW— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 4, 2021 We just entered Greenville on Hwy 89 This video was taken from Bidwell & Ann St. I'm so sorry for the town of Greenville. #DixieFire pic.twitter.com/vtAiYpy1Dl— SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) August 5, 2021 Simply incredibly flame lengths being observed on the #DixieFire currently. Hard to estimate how tall those flame lengths are, but I would estimated in the ballpark of 50-100 feet tall. Pretty much as extreme as wildfire behavior can get. pic.twitter.com/qV7VOg12TQ— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) August 4, 2021 TEARS OF JOY: Sweet moment as therapy dog visits firefighters at the Dixie Fire Base Camp in Northern California.About 90 large wildfires are burning in 12 states in the West — much of which is suffering from severe drought conditions. https://t.co/xI44qLx2vM pic.twitter.com/f6wWVgCOtB— ABC News (@ABC) August 4, 2021 Driving East on Hwy 36 towards St Bernard at the #DixieFire pic.twitter.com/i3lFASGBLH— SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) August 4, 2021