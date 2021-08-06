Around the Web Watch: Horrific scenes as wildfires continue to rage relentlessly in southern Turkey Residents in the vicinity of a thermal power plant in Milas, Turkey were evacuated as the fire came close to the plant before being controlled, reports said. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #BREAKING: Multiple explosions heard as a wildfire burns into the Kemerköy Thermal Power Plant in Milas, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/vJ9Td2ZEhi— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) August 4, 2021 BREAKING Wildfire in Milas reaches Kemerköy coal power plant. We spent the last 2 days in Çökertme, Bozalan, Türkevleri and the teams have fought hard to stop the flames from reaching the homes and the power plant.But the winds and the heat made it inevitable. pic.twitter.com/TKNNtOYfGG— Güldenay Sonumut (@Guldenay007) August 4, 2021 How can people still ignore the Fires in Turkey? You can literally hear the cries and screams of the animals burning. #helpturkey pic.twitter.com/qzUyfLD3h6— tugbeck (@tugbeck) August 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Turkey Fire Read Comments