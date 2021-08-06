Around the Web Watch: Lionel Messi’s electrifying moves for FC Barcelona. But is it really goodbye to FCB? The Spanish football club announced on Thursday that Messi will not be staying on because of constraints imposed by La Liga. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago Thank you, Leo. pic.twitter.com/cdS9xWe8Me— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021 Also readFC Barcelona say Lionel Messi won’t be staying at the club due to financial issues Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lionel Messi Football Read Comments