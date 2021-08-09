Around the Web Watch: Astronauts aboard the International Space Station participate in ‘Space Olympics’ French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japanese astronaut Aki Hoshide also conducted their own handover ceremony to mark the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Scroll Staff An hour ago Space #Olympics 1/4:Lack-of-floor routine – much 👏 to Pyotr for completing his routine without touching anything, a difficult feat! 🥇Gym hors-sol – on ne dirait pas comme ça, mais les immobilisations en plein vol de Piotr requièrent une grande expérience#MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/gXAHSHHmcu— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021 Space #Olympics 2/4:No-handball – we had to adapt the rules a bit during the match, much investment on both sides for the win.🏐Handball sans les mains – les règles ont dû être adaptées au cours d’un match que nous décrirons sobrement comme intense. pic.twitter.com/dVOv3GRThD— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021 Space #Olympics 3/4:Synchronised space swimming – an opportunity to show teamwork and crew cohesion.🤝Flottation synchronisée – l’occasion de démontrer une des plus importantes compétences un astronaute : l’esprit d’équipe #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/Ljo65AkzNQ— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021 Space #Olympics 4/4:Weightless sharpshooting – concentration and skill (or luck) proved necessary to reach the target. 🎯Tir sans gravité – concentration et persévérance ont dicté cette épreuve pour bien négocier la trajectoire des élastiques#MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/eV2cSxEWQ5— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021 Avec Aki on a pris un peu d’avance sur la #ClosingCeremony en attendant le vrai passage de relais #Tokyo2020 -> #Paris2024 sur 🌏 dans quelques heures 🇯🇵🤜🤛🇫🇷With the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics ending today and the next #Olympics to be @Paris2024, @Aki_Hoshide and I held a ceremony pic.twitter.com/7dpYBr4Xwu— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Olympics Space