Around the Web Watch: Funeral procession advances through flooded streets of Guna, Madhya Pradesh A group of men waded through waist-high water to reach the cremation ground. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A funeral procession waded through waist height water to reach cremation ground in Guna around 1,250 villages are still reeling in the aftermath of floods the death toll in the rain-related incidents in the flood-hit parts has risen to 24 @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/KBmCxK7J3J— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh Flood