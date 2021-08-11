Viral Video 'I’ll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt': Actor Juhi Chawla speaks out about 5G lawsuit ‘Whatever transpired in June left me feeling hurt and confused,’ the actor said in a statement. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) Also readDelhi HC criticises Juhi Chawla’s plea challenging Rs 20 lakh fine for petition against 5G Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. 5G Actors telecom court Read Comments