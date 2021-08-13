Around the Web Watch: Wildfires ravage Algeria, Italy, Turkey as Mediterranean countries battle high temperatures The effects of climate change are becoming increasingly visible by the day. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago At least 65 people have been killed in fires raging through northern Algeria. The flames have been stoked by sweltering temperatures that have also exacerbated fires in Greece and Italy https://t.co/PfOZmuAcxb pic.twitter.com/Xe7eLVF1cb— Reuters (@Reuters) August 12, 2021 BREAKING: 18 soldiers dead, 13 injured in Algeria wildfires pic.twitter.com/L8TMZMLaOv— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 10, 2021 At least 32 people have been killed in wildfires that erupted in Algeria, including 25 soldiers trying to save residents from the blazes, the country's officials have said.Read more here: https://t.co/tFRFV8a4uU pic.twitter.com/9npoDhXPd3— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 11, 2021 Firefighters were battling forest fires throughout the night from Tuesday to Wednesday in the region of Calabria and on the island of Sicily in southern #Italy. pic.twitter.com/M3J9RgIvoC— ANews (@anews) August 11, 2021 As Sicily experiences what may be the highest temperatures ever recorded in Europe, wildfires are raging throughout southern Italy: https://t.co/MV4ox7ptNG pic.twitter.com/vA7Eu9PERe— AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 12, 2021 Absolutely terrifying scenes from Greece where boats had to pick up 1000+ people from beaches on Evia after wildfires exploded there on Friday pic.twitter.com/l7RPR3iGmQ— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) August 7, 2021 VIDEO: Wildfires in Greece leave livestock herds and beehives decimated. Nearly 100,000 hectares of forestry and farmland have burned in less than two weeks in Greece in the worst wave of wildfires since 2007, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) pic.twitter.com/k7RnJiwZb8— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 12, 2021 SAVED FROM THE FLAMES: Cats, dogs and other animals are rescued from raging wildfires in Greece as volunteers battle to reunite them with owners displaced in the blaze. https://t.co/WcA05fBQb3 pic.twitter.com/D2SkAHpCZE— ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wildfires Climate change Read Comments