Around the Web Watch: World Elephant Day celebrated in Karnataka with treats and prayers The day was observed in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Scroll Staff An hour ago Officials arranged special prayers and treats for elephants in India's southern Karnataka state on World Elephant Day 🐘 pic.twitter.com/zrHQl8E8sC— Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Elephants Read Comments