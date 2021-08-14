Around the Web ‘No place for you here’: VHP member made to leave Times Now show for statement on UP assault ‘You took offence against someone saying Bharat Mata Murdabad. Will you take the same offence at using Jai Shri Ram to taunt someone from another community?’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago VHP National Spokesperson @vinod_bansal asked to leave the show by Rahul Shivshankar after he says he will not take 'the same level of offence' with someone using the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan to taunt a person from another community. | #UPHateAttack pic.twitter.com/LMp1X5JNb0— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 13, 2021 ReadUttar Pradesh: Muslim man assaulted, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Kanpur Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Communalism Media Uttar Pradesh Attack on Muslims Read Comments