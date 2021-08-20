Viral Video Watch: Newborn orangutan entertains visitors, conservationists at zoo in Spain The baby orangutan was born on August 4 at the Bioparc Fuengirola in the Andalusia region of Spain. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A newborn orangutan has been delighting crowds at a Spanish zoo and cheering conservationists who are striving to protect the critically endangered apes https://t.co/ZhCTNwfmmM pic.twitter.com/zcuduf2DrA— Reuters (@Reuters) August 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals zoos Read Comments