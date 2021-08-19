Around the Web Watch: Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps put on a sparkling performance of ‘Sailor’s Hornpipe’ According to the former chief of naval staff Arun Prakash, the performance recreates a sailor’s ‘nautical chores’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls delight, once again, with display of ‘sailor’s Hornpipe.’ Accompanied by their drummers & IN band. pic.twitter.com/xm7tpSqInT— Arun Prakash (@arunp2810) August 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Mumbai Read Comments